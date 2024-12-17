What Did Nostradamus Predict for 2025?

Image credit: WIkimedia Commons
While the predictions for 2024 by Nostradamus mentioned the continuation of a continent-wide war, 2025 may witness the end of one of the ongoing war due to the exhaustion of armies and resources. This prediction is often linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.
In the predictions of 2025, Nostradamus often mentioned floods, droughts, and earthquakes. He used terms like “earth shaking” and “rivers overflowing”, which could be a hint at the increasing natural disasters due to climate change.
Nostradamus predicted that in 2025, England will see “cruel wars” and an “ancient plague” outbreak that would be “worse than enemies”.
In his book, Nostradamus mentioned “machines rising” for the 2025 predictions. This prediction could be hinting at the rise in artificial intelligence and robotics, along with other technologies.
According to Nostradamus predictions, a giant asteroid may strike Earth or come very near to Earth in 2025. Although asteroids coming in close proximity to Earth is not an unusual phenomenon and has occurred many times.
According to an interpretation of predictions by Nostradamus, 2025 could be a year that witnesses a milestone in space exploration. The phrases “lights in the sky” and “new worlds discovered” used by him may be a reference to upcoming Moon and Mars missions.
In his prophesies for 2025, Nostradamus wrote “fortunes being lost overnight.” This prediction could mean global volatile economic conditions during the coming year.
According to the prophecy, the South American country of Brazil referred to as the “Garden of the World” by Nostradamus may witness floods and volcanic eruptions due to climate change.
