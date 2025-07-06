Meet the World's top 10 richest person of 2025

Huang cofounded graphics-chip maker Nvidia in 1993 and has served as its CEO and president ever since. As per the report in Forbes magazine, his net worth is $137.6 billion.
Bernard Arnault is CEO and chairman of luxury goods group LVMH. His net worth is $138.4 billion.
Brin, along with his cofounder Larry Page, launched the search engine 'Google' when both were PhD candidates in Stanford University. He currently serves as a board member of Google’s parent company 'Alphabet' and is a controlling shareholder with his total net worth $139.5 billion.
The resident of Hunts Point, Washington, USA, has served as chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is currently the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association, whose Net worth is $141.2 billion.
He cofounded search engine Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 and served as CEO until 2001 and from 2011 to 2015. Currently, his networth is Net worth is $145.9 billion.
He is popular as the “Oracle of Omaha,” one of the most successful investors of all time. He still runs Berkshire Hathaway, which includes several companies and his net worth is $151.6 billion.
Bezos is an American entrepreneur and businessman, popular as the founder, former CEO, and current executive chairman of Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company. He also founded aerospace company Blue Origin and owns The Washington Post, and current networth is $233.4 billion.
Zuckerberg cofounded Facebook, currently known as 'Meta' Platforms when he was a student at Harvard University in 2004. Currently, the CEO of Meta, took the company public in 2012 and still owns it share 13% with total net worth $254.6 billion.
He cofounded software firm 'Oracle' in 1977 and till 2014, Ellison ran it as CEO until. Currently, he serves as chairman and chief technology officer of the company and his net worth is $262.2 billion.
Musk is CEO of Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, chairman and chief technology officer of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter; and also the founder of artificial intelligence firm xAI. His total net worth is $406.5 billion.