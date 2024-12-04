South Korea Martial Law: A Timeline of How Events Unfolded
All images credit: AFP
All images credit: AFP
On December 3, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in the country, citing threats from “anti-state forces” and North Korea.
After the imposition of martial law, Commander Park An-su issued a six-point decree, banning all political activities and taking media control. Soon, Yonhap News Agency reported that the National Assembly was sealed.
Opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung called the martial law “illegal” and “invalid”, urging people to join him in protest.
Hundreds of protesters and opposition party leaders joined the protest against the imposition of martial law at the South Korean parliament. Troops were seen trying to stop the lawmakers from getting inside the assembly, while helicopters hovered above.
The National Assembly speaker opened a plenary session. Despite the blockades, 190 lawmakers managed to enter the National Assembly, voting unanimously to reject Yoon’s declaration, and calling for martial law to be lifted.
Despite the parliament’s vote, the South Korean military in a statement said martial law will remain in place “until lifted by president” even as protests continued.
Early on Wednesday at around 4:30 am (1930 GMT Tuesday), Yoon abandoned his short-lived attempt to enforce martial law, announcing it in another televised address.
Enraged by President Yoon’s moves, the opposition demanded he step down, accusing him of insurrection.
Senior aides working for the South Korean president offer to “resign en masse over martial law declaration,” reports Yonhap.
South Korea’s main opposition party in a statement announced that if Yoon “does not resign immediately, the Democratic Party will immediately initiate impeachment proceedings in line with the will of the people.” The party also said that it “will file charges of insurrection,” against Yoon and his aides.
{{ primary_category.name }}