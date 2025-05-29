10 Visa-Free Countries For Indians

This African country is home to the second-largest waterfalls in the world. Its stunning natural landscapes make it a paradise for nature lovers.
With luxurious resorts, pristine beaches, and mystical scenery, Mauritius is also famous for its vibrant nightlife — making it a top destination for party animals.
Apart from Rihanna's birthplace, this island country is known for its rich rum heritage. With breathtaking views and blue Atlantic water, Barbados is perfect for beach and ocean lovers
For beach lovers, this charming American country is known for its beaches, rich cultural heritage and volcanoes - best for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.
Fiji is a tropical paradise and a natural wonder of caves along with beautiful island landscapes. Also, the best place for scuba diving
With warm temperatures and pristine beaches with white sand and blue lagoons, the Cook Island is the best escape from chaotic city life.
One of the most-preferred places visited by Indians. Best known for its exotic beaches, food and rich culture, Thailand is the best place to see if you are planning a short trip .