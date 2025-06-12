'Strawberry Moon' illuminates night sky across the world

Strawberry moon rises behind the Arco della Pace in Milan, on June 11, 2025.
The full moon rises behind one of the cross in Skopje on June 11, 2025.
Strawberry Moon rises over the Dubai skyline on June 11, 2025.
Strawberry Moon captured on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on June 11, 2025.
The full moon, known as the 'Strawberry Moon' rises above the Dongshuimen Bridge over Yangtze river in Chongqing, southwest China on June 11, 2025.
Strawberry Moon seen rising over Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 11, 2025.