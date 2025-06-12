'Strawberry Moon' illuminates night sky across the world

Jun 12, 2025, 05:42 IST

Prajvi Mathur

Milan, Italy

Strawberry moon rises behind the Arco della Pace in Milan, on June 11, 2025.

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

The full moon rises behind one of the cross in Skopje on June 11, 2025.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Strawberry Moon rises over the Dubai skyline on June 11, 2025.

Israel

Strawberry Moon captured on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on June 11, 2025.

Chongqing, China

The full moon, known as the 'Strawberry Moon' rises above the Dongshuimen Bridge over Yangtze river in Chongqing, southwest China on June 11, 2025.

Sydney, Australia

Strawberry Moon seen rising over Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 11, 2025.