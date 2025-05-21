Women first: 7 female founders leading India’s future with impact – How they’re shaping tomorrow

Roma Priya’s Burgeon Law supports India’s startups with sharp legal advice, from funding to contracts. She’s a changemaker and a mentor for founders.
Pooja Singhal turns traditional Pichwai art into global showcases, supporting 60+ artists. She’s blending heritage with high-impact entrepreneurship.
Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra’s Alive Clinics offer expert skincare for Indian skin. Her brand Alive & Well brings real, science-backed wellness to women.
Gunjan Poddar’s Amala Earth makes sustainability simple. From eco choices to clean products, she’s building a conscious lifestyle movement for women.
Sangeeta’s Estailo offers trendy Korean-style accessories at low prices. A 90% women-led team ships 1500+ orders daily with style and speed.
Radhika Ghai, India’s first woman unicorn founder, leads Kindlife—a wellness platform offering toxin-free brands for millions of mindful buyers.