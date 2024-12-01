World AIDS Day 2024: Recognising the Early Signs of HIV

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1st, raises awareness of the ongoing battle against HIV/AIDS and the importance of early diagnosis. Early HIV detection is essential for prompt intervention and improved health outcomes.
A persistently high temperature (over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) may indicate an early-stage illness.
You may experience chronic coughing, shortness of breath, or recurrent respiratory infections like chronic bronchitis or tuberculosis (TB) when your immunity drops.
Constant exhaustion, even after adequate rest, due to the immune system’s continuous battle.
Sudden, significant weight loss as the body spends more energy than it can replenish.
Enlarged lymph nodes and mental fog, including memory loss or confusion, can suggest the virus is affecting the nervous system.
