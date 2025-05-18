9 Historical Events That Sound Fake But Aren't

May 18, 2025, 13:20 IST

Moohita Kaur Garg

The US Accidentally Invaded Itself during War of 1812

During the Battle of Bladensburg, two American militias mistook each other for the British and opened fire—on themselves. Chaos ensued. The British captured Washington, DC shortly after.

The Eiffel Tower Was Almost Torn Down in 1909

Because people hated it Parisians thought it was ugly and temporary. It was almost scrapped—until it proved useful as a radio tower during WWI. Utility saved art.

A Pope Put a Dead Pope on Trial

In 897 CE, Pope Stephen VI had his predecessor exhumed, dressed in papal robes, and literally put on trial. The corpse was found guilty and thrown in the Tiber River. It was called the 'Cadaver Synod'.

Napoleon Was Once Attacked by a Horde of Bunnies

What happened was, he planned a rabbit hunt and the rabbits fought back. Napoleon's men released hundreds of rabbits for a celebratory hunt—but they swarmed Napoleon instead of running. Turns out they were tame and thought he brought lunch.

The Great Emu War

In 1932, Australia declared war on the giant birds, and lost. When farmers in Western Australia were overrun by emus the government sent soldiers armed with machine guns. The emus outran the bullets, the soldiers ran out of ammo, and the emus basically won.

The Dancing Plague

In 1518, in Strasbourg, hundreds of people literally danced in the streets—some to death. It may have been stress-induced hysteria, but no one’s totally sure what caused it.

The CIA Tried to Use a Cat as a Spy

They surgically implanted listening devices in a cat to eavesdrop on the Soviets. The cat wandered into the street, got hit by a taxi, and the mission was canceled. Cost: $20 million.

US President Andrew Jackson's Parrot Had to be Removed His Funeral

It had to be removed for profanity. Old Hickory's pet parrot was taught to swear—and let loose a stream of curses so vile at his funeral that clergy had to escort it out.

A Guy Survived Two Atomic Bombs

Tsutomu Yamaguchi was in Hiroshima… then Nagasaki. He was injured in the Hiroshima blast, returned home to Nagasaki—just in time for the second bomb. He survived both and lived until 93.

Let's face it: history is weirder than fiction. These real events sound like internet hoaxes or fever dreams, but they’re all documented facts. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.