Five Amusing Things To Know About Christmas

"Jingle Bells" was the first song played in space during NASA's Gemini 6A space flight in 1965
It takes about 15 years to grow the average Christmas tree
Coca-Cola created Santa's iconic red and white suit, which debuted in a 1931 advertisement. Earlier, Santa was shown as dressed in green.
Spread your Christmas spirit by making these delicious and sweet small chocolate confections to share with your loved ones!
Celebrating Christmas used to be illegal from 1659-1681
Santa is not the only Christmas character celebrated worldwide, there are many more in other countries
