7 Health Benefits Of Eating Moringa Leaves

Moringa leaves are believed to be a nutritional powerhouse and filled with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.
Moringa leaves contain antioxidants in large amounts which protect the body from oxidative stress and damage done by free radicals.
Moringa leaves are filled with compounds, like flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
Moringa leaves are also likely to help control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Moringa leaves help in improving the health of the heart by decreasing cholesterol levels.
The bioactive compounds and nutrients filled in the moringa leaves help support the immune function and strengthen the natural defences of the body against illness and infections.
Moringa leaves are filled with fibre and compounds which prevent constipation and promote healthy digestion.
