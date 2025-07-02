4th of July Menu Ideas: 10 must-have American dishes for the perfect celebration

Jul 02, 2025, 14:07 IST

Wion Web Desk

Falling in mid-summer, Fourth of July (July 4) is observed as Independence Day in the United States every year. The day is celebrated with great fervor and festivities ranging from fireworks, parades, bonfires and concerts to casual family gatherings and barbecues.

Classic Cheeseburger

No Independence day feast is complete without juicy cheeseburgers hot off the grill. One can have it customized with American cheese, pickles, red onion and toppings.

As a staple, classic hot dogs are served with a variety of toppings like mustard, relish, sauerkraut or chili. It stands out as a nostalgic food in the crowd.

Hot Dog 

 BBQ Ribs

Sticky, smoky and fall-off-the-bone tender, barbecue ribs bring bold flavor to any patriotic picnic. Finish this rich, retro delight with smearing sticky-sweet barbecue sauce that gets caramelized on the hot grill.

 Corn on the Cob

Grilled and smeared in butter, the easy corn on the cob recipe adds a sweet crunch that perfectly complements any main dish. Add an extra flavor by smearing it with chive butter.

Potato Salad 

A creamy, tangy side that's perfect for warm-weather gatherings. The dish embodies crunchy textures and flavors with boiled russet potatoes. Enhance with a Southern style version adding mustard and eggs.

 Macaroni Salad

Rich, creamy and indulgent, this American favourite is always a crowd pleaser. The dish combines elbow pasta, mayo-based dressing, roasted red peppers, olives and green onions.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Nothing says summer like a juicy and fresh watermelon. The chilled delight is a perfect summer soup with a hint of tangy tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic , vinegar and an optional hot sauce.

Top of the festivities, flag cake is a fun and patriotic way to sweeten up the celebration of July 4. The beloved dish is typically decorated to resemble the American flag and topped with fresh berries to represent red, white and blue. 

Flag Cake

VIEW ALL

India skippers with most Test Hundreds outside India

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India playing XI vs England - Predicted

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: England playing XI vs India

1.42 lakh millionaires to relocate abroad in 2025! What are the top 5 countries they’re moving to?