The 8 Best Sex and the City Quotes
May 29, 2025, 17:49 IST
Pragati Awasthi
"I will never be the woman with the perfect hair, who can wear white and not spill on it."— Carrie Bradshaw
“You shouldn’t have to sacrifice who you are just because somebody else has a problem with it.” — Carrie Bradshaw
"It's your body, your life. You do what's best for you." — Carrie Bradshaw
“I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever and blow whomever I want as long as I can breathe—and kneel.” — Samantha Jones
“I’m looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love.” Carrie Breadshaw
“Men who are too good looking are never good in bed because they never had to be.”—Carrie Bradshaw
“Sexy is what I try to get them to see me as after I win them over with my personality”—Miranda Hobbes