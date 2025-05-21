Surprising Benefits of Wood Apple (Bhel) That You Should Know

With its rich, nutritional and medicinal properties, Wood apples offer numerous health benefits, such as improving digestion, strengthening bones, and being rich in antioxidants. Here are the Incredible benefits of the wood apple that you should know.
Wood apple pulp helps retain moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and elastic, preventing dryness and flakiness.
Rich in fibre, wood apple helps prevent constipation and promotes healthy digestion and overall gut health.
The vitamin C content in wood apple helps promote collagen production, which contributes to healthy and glowing skin.
Wood Apple is a summer superfood with multiple health benefits, especially in hot weather. It is highly efficient in preventing sunstroke and other summer-related health issues.
Wood apple has blood-purifying properties that aid in detoxifying of the body and removing toxins from the liver and kidneys.