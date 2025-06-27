Squid Game: 8 most heartbreaking character deaths to date

Jun 27, 2025, 14:32 IST

Achu Krishnan J R

From its first deadly round to the devastating twists in later games, Squid Game has delivered some of the most gut-wrenching TV deaths in recent memory. As Season 3 finally streams, we’re looking back at eight of the most tragic character deaths so far.

Han Mi-Nyeo sacrificed herself in a final act of revenge, taking Jang Deok-su down with her.

Se-Mi’s heartbreaking backstory made her sudden elimination all the more painful.

Mr. Kim’s loyalty ended up costing him his life during the chaos of the glass bridge game.

Kang Sae-byeok, a fan favourite, saw her dream of reuniting with her family stolen in a brutal twist.

Kim Young-mi showed courage and hope, but was eliminated far too soon.

Jung-bae’s manipulative ways finally caught up with him, and he paid for it with his life.

Ji-yeong’s quiet heroism and selfless sacrifice still break hearts.

Ali, one of the kindest players, was cruelly betrayed by the person he trusted the most.

VIEW ALL

1.42 lakh millionaires to relocate abroad in 2025! What are the top 5 countries they’re moving to?

Happy Birthday Tobey Maguire: 7 must-watch movies beyond Spider-Man

Captains to take most wickets in Test cricket

Indian Batters With Centuries In Each Innings Of A Test