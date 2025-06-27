Squid Game: 8 most heartbreaking character deaths to date

From its first deadly round to the devastating twists in later games, Squid Game has delivered some of the most gut-wrenching TV deaths in recent memory. As Season 3 finally streams, we’re looking back at eight of the most tragic character deaths so far.
Han Mi-Nyeo sacrificed herself in a final act of revenge, taking Jang Deok-su down with her.
Se-Mi’s heartbreaking backstory made her sudden elimination all the more painful.
Mr. Kim’s loyalty ended up costing him his life during the chaos of the glass bridge game.
Kang Sae-byeok, a fan favourite, saw her dream of reuniting with her family stolen in a brutal twist.
Kim Young-mi showed courage and hope, but was eliminated far too soon.
Jung-bae’s manipulative ways finally caught up with him, and he paid for it with his life.
Ji-yeong’s quiet heroism and selfless sacrifice still break hearts.
Ali, one of the kindest players, was cruelly betrayed by the person he trusted the most.