Shubhanshu Shukla: Top 6 experiments to be conducted during Axiom 4 mission

Crops may be grown in space for future exploration missions. The ISRO experiment will investigate the impacts of spaceflight on six varieties of crop seeds
This experiment will compare two strains of cyanobacteria - aquatic bacteria - to investigate growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activity in microgravity. The results could help with development of spacecraft life support systems
This ISRO experiment will investigate the impacts of spaceflight on germination and growth of crop seeds. After the mission, seeds will be grown for multiple generations and the effects on genetics, microbial load, and nutritional profile investigated.
It aims to identify pathways responsible for skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and explore therapeutic targeting strategies. It will be crucial for developing treatments to prevent muscle atrophy in astronauts.
Microalgae are potentially useful organisms for future spaceflight that could be used as foods, fuel, or even used in life support systems. Three strains of microalgae will be grown and the impact of microgravity on the growth, metabolism, and genetic activity will be investigated
This experiment will investigate the physical and cognitive impact of utilising computer screens in microgravity. The research will study how pointing tasks, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements are affected by being performed in space.