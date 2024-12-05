Science Behind Runny Nose in Winter Season

Have you ever wondered why our noses start running when we are outside in the cold weather? There’s a scientific explanation for it!
When we breathe chilly air, our noses make the air warm and add moisture to it on its way to our lungs.
The cold, dry air irritates the nasal lining, which leads to nasal glands producing more mucus. This is to keep the lining moist.
This can cause the nose to be runny as the excess mucus drips from the nostrils. To reduce this, you can wear a scarf as it warms the air before it enters your nose.
A runny nose is also one of the most common symptoms of a common cold or allergies. We are more prone to catching a cold in winter as germs survive longer in the dry winter air.
If you are concerned about your runny nose, consult a health professional.
