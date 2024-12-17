8 Stunning Space Images Released by NASA in 2024

This image taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows Spiral galaxy NGC 628, which is 32 million light-years away from the Earth. It has a densely populated star region amid bright orange gas and dust, spiralling counterclockwise.
An irregular dwarf galaxy, I Zwicky 18 is located 59 million light-years away from us. The image taken by JWST shows two star formation regions surrounded by bubbles of hot gas.
The Horsehead Nebula, which resembles a horse’s mane, is captured in this image captured by JWST. This cloud of dust and gas is one of the best for studying how radiation from stars interacts with interstellar matter.
A product of a bright supernova explosion, the Crab Nebula is located 6,500 light-years from Earth. A super-dense neutron star sits at its centre, radiating luminous energy.
This composite image taken from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the James Webb Space Telescope, shows the Orion Nebula. It is a star formation region surrounded by a giant cloud.
This composite image of Rho Ophiuchi taken by JWST shows a cloud complex full of gas and stars. This star-forming region is located about 390 light-years from Earth.
This image shows Pillars of Creation, which is a star-forming region, where bright, young stars of various colours can be seen among the grey pillars of dust and gas stretching from bottom to upward.
This image of Nebula NGC 1333 shows a nearby star-forming region, where large, bright stars are seen surrounded by glowing orange and blue-coloured cloudy gas and dust.
