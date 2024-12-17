6 Space Books That You Must Read in 2024

The book sheds light on how to get started, choosing and using a telescope, the telescopic universe and capturing the cosmos.
The book focuses on stargazing, and why it's good for us, physically and mentally.
There is a lot to learn from this instructive and enthusing piece of work, that is sure to appeal to selenophiles everywhere.
A great guide for amateurs, introducing the night sky and the tools needed to observe it.
The book is full of fantastic activities that can be used as teaching aids, all broken down into different categories.
The book’s main premise is that physics doesn’t just affect us all as a society, but it taps into our natural desire to learn and understand.
