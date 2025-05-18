What makes NASA's spacesuit crucial for surviving in space?
Spacesuits are high-tech gear built to protect astronauts during spacewalks and beyond. NASA’s Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) is not simply a protective garment. It is, in essence, a one-person spacecraft. Designed to sustain astronauts during spacewalks, the EMU allows survival in the vacuum of space while enabling mobility and function.
In space, temperatures can swing drastically between sunlight and shadow. The EMU provides thermal insulation and an internal cooling system to keep astronauts stable. A built-in Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG) circulates water to regulate body temperature
At the core of the EMU is the Portable Life Support System (PLSS). This backpack component supplies breathable oxygen, removes exhaled carbon dioxide, and powers the suit’s systems. It also holds water for hydration and cooling.
The EMU guards against multiple hazards: solar radiation, micrometeoroids, and space debris. The suit's layered construction includes protective fabrics that resist punctures from high-speed particles, some of which travel faster than a bullet.
Space is a vacuum, and the absence of air pressure can be fatal. The EMU is fully pressurised to replicate conditions close to Earth's atmosphere. This prevents bodily fluids from boiling and organs from expanding.
Inside the helmet is a built-in two-way radio. This allows real-time communication with mission control and fellow astronauts. Controls within the suit also help astronauts monitor oxygen levels, pressure, and suit temperature.
Astronaut helmets include a gold-lined visor to reflect intense sunlight and protect the eyes. For safety, each suit is fitted with SAFER (Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue), a small jetpack that allows astronauts to return to their spacecraft if they become untethered.
While the EMU has served since the 1980s, NASA is developing new suits with improved mobility and inclusivity. These next-generation designs will support missions on the Moon and Mars, addressing needs Apollo-era technology could not.