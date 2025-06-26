New space bacteria discovered on China’s Tiangong space station

Jun 26, 2025, 19:40 IST

Abhinav Yadav

New Bacteria Found in Space

Chinese scientists have found a new type of bacteria on the Tiangong Space Station. This is the first time a new species has been discovered on the station.

What Is Niallia tiangongensis?

The new bacteria is named Niallia tiangongensis. It was collected from the station’s surfaces during the Shenzhou 15 mission, which returned to Earth in June 2023.

Unique Abilities

Niallia tiangongensis can break down gelatine, which could help in places where food and nutrients are limited, such as space stations.

Health and Safety

Scientists are still checking if this new bacteria is safe for astronauts. Studying it will help keep future space missions safe and clean.

Why Study Space Bacteria?

Learning about bacteria in space helps scientists control contamination and protect both astronauts and equipment on board space stations.

Not the First Space Discovery

Other new bacteria have been found on the International Space Station and even in NASA clean rooms. These discoveries help us understand life in space.

