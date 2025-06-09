Pink Salt And Rock Salt? What's The Difference

Himalayan pink salt is known for its pink hue and is mined at the Khewra Salt Mine in the Punjab province of Pakistan.
Rock salt, also known as Sendha Namak in India and halite, is a naturally occurring mineral made of sodium chloride.
Pink salt is rich in minerals, including iron, calcium, and potassium, among others. Meanwhile, Rock salt is entirely made of a mineral composed of sodium chloride, NaCl.
Pink salt has a milder and sweeter flavour with a finer texture due to its mineral content. Rock salt has much similar taste to table salt.
Choose based on your needs. If your focus is mineral content, choose pink salt. Rock salt is commonly used in culinary dishes like soups, stews, and pasta water.