Pink Salt And Rock Salt? What's The Difference

Jun 09, 2025, 18:34 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Do you often get confused about what type of salt to pick? Don't worry here we have curated few details on these two types of salts. 

Pink Salt

Himalayan pink salt is known for its pink hue and is mined at the Khewra Salt Mine in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Rock Salt

Rock salt, also known as Sendha Namak in India and halite, is a naturally occurring mineral made of sodium chloride. 

Mineral content

Pink salt is rich in minerals, including iron, calcium, and potassium, among others. Meanwhile, Rock salt is entirely made of a mineral composed of sodium chloride, NaCl.

Taste

Pink salt has a milder and sweeter flavour with a finer texture due to its mineral content. Rock salt has much similar taste to table salt.

Which Is Better?

Choose based on your needs. If your focus is mineral content, choose pink salt. Rock salt is commonly used in culinary dishes like soups, stews, and pasta water.