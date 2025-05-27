How To Make Paneer Tikka Wrap For Office

Paneer (cottage cheese), yoghurt, lemon juice, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder , pepper, salt, butter, tortilla wrap, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise and mint dip.
Cut paneer into cube sizes and marinate it with yoghurt, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, pepper, salt, for 30 minutes.
In a pan, grill the marinated paneer (cottage cheese)in butter until golden brown.
Once paneer is grilled, add chopped veggies to the pan and saute them for 5 minutes. You can also use raw veggies.
Take a tortilla and warm it in a pan with some butter.
To assemble the wrap, start by placing the tortilla on a plate. Spread the mint dip and mayonnaise evenly, then add cucumber, tomato, onion, and all the vegetables along with the paneer. Carefully wrap it up, and your paneer tikka wrap is ready to enjoy.