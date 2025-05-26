How To Make Mango Mousse Recipe in 5-Minutes

Mango season is here and as the delicius fruit starts rolling into the markets near you, here we have brought you an easy recipie of how to make mango mousse.
Ingredients: 1 ripe mango, 1 cup heavy cream and 1 tablespoon sugar.
In a bowl, take one cup of heavy cream and whip it. Use an electric beater to beat the cream.
To prepare the mango pure. In a blender, take one peeled and chopped mangoes. Make a smooth paste of it.
Now time to mix all the ingredients. In a bowl, add mango puree, and whipped heavy cream with sugar. Gently combine the mango puree with whipped cream until you get a soft consistency.
Pour the mango mousse into a large serving bowl or cups. Let it set in the fridge for at least half an hour before serving.