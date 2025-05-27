How To Make Crunchy Ragi Cookies At Home

May 27, 2025, 12:09 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Ingredients

Ragi flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, butter, baking powder, salt and cardamom.  nuts, seeds, or dried fruits (optional)

Step 1

Before starting the process, preheat oven to 180°C for 15 minutes.

Step 2

In a bowl, take 1 cup ragi flour, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour,  1/4 cup butter, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cardamom powder. Mix them properly. Add nuts or seeds only during this step. 

Step 3

 Gradually add water to the dry ingredients to form a soft dough. Cover the dough and keep it aside for atleast 30 minutes.

Step 4

Roll out the dough and divide it into equal parts before cutting it into desired shapes. 

Step 5

 Bake for 15-20 minutes and let them cool before consuming. 