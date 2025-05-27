How To Make Crunchy Ragi Cookies At Home

Ragi flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, butter, baking powder, salt and cardamom. nuts, seeds, or dried fruits (optional)
Before starting the process, preheat oven to 180°C for 15 minutes.
In a bowl, take 1 cup ragi flour, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cardamom powder. Mix them properly. Add nuts or seeds only during this step.
Gradually add water to the dry ingredients to form a soft dough. Cover the dough and keep it aside for atleast 30 minutes.
Roll out the dough and divide it into equal parts before cutting it into desired shapes.
Bake for 15-20 minutes and let them cool before consuming.