Easy and delicious! Mediterranean Diet Meal Ideas For Beginners

Rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients, the Mediterranean diet promotes weight loss and helps prevent chronic diseases such as stroke and heart attack.
For those new to this style of eating, here are some easy and delicious Mediterranean meal ideas:
For a healthy and nutritious breakfast, combine eggs, hummus, and sautéed veggies of your choice, seasoned to your liking.
For a refreshing breakfast option, you can have a Greek yoghurt with honey, walnuts, and fresh fruits.
This classic Mediterranean breakfast is made with poached eggs in a flavorful tomato and pepper sauce. Serve with whole-wheat bread for a complete meal.
This crunchy and wholesome dinner takes less than 20 minutes to prepare. You’ll need salmon, fresh vegetables, olives, feta cheese, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and paprika.
For lunch, you can have a falafel sandwich, which is a popular Middle Eastern dish. With crispy falafel, crunchy veggies and various toppings such as tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and pickles. Served with a pita bread or a whole wheat bread.