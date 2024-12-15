5 Best Harry Potter Quotes to Warm Your Holiday Season

Since Christmas is around the corner, here are some Harry Potter quotes that you can cherish this holiday season:
"It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live."
"We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided."
"Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic."
"We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on."
"We must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy."
