How To Make Malaika Arora's Vitamin-C Rich Morning Drink
All Images: X/Instagram
Malaika Arora is admired by millions for her fitness regimen and physical appearance.
Time and again, the actress has shared tips on how she stays fit and one of her recommendations that has recently taken the internet by storm is a vitamin-C-rich morning drink. Here's how you can make it too!
Ingredients: Amla, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and water.
Step 1: Wash and chop amla, ginger and raw turmeric.
Step 2: In a mixer grinder, add chopped amla, ginger, turmeric, black pepper and water, and blend.
Step 3: Strain the mixture, and your vitamin-C-rich morning drink is ready to enjoy.
