Teas to Boost Immunity During Winter

Teas can not only help in keeping you cosy in the cold weather but also help in treating several winter ailments. Here are some immunity-boosting teas you should try for winter:
Ginger tea has a strong aroma and can help in treating sore throat, cough, and chest congestion. It also helps in boosting energy levels, promotes digestion, and improves immunity.
Basil tea has detoxifying properties and can help strengthen immunity. It is beneficial for treating the common cold and flu. Add some honey to it to make it even more healthy.
Cinnamon tea can help in boosting metabolism and boost immunity. It has a warm and soothing effect on the body and aids in fighting sickness during winter.
Peppermint tea can help in treating stomach issues and nausea in the cold weather. It has a refreshing flavour and supports the immune system.
Chamomile tea is often considered one of the best teas to have in winter. It has a soothing effect and improves sleep. It can boost immunity and help treat sore throat and flu during winter.
