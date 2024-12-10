Juices To Boost Immunity in Winter

During the cold season, we are more prone to catching flu or sickness. Here are some juices you should try to boost immunity during the winter season:
This green juice is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K. It is also rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium, and copper. Add a dash of lime and ginger for a delicious and enriching flavour.
This refreshing juice is loaded with various nutrients and helps in strengthening immunity. You can add some lemon juice to it to make it even more delicious and rich in vitamin C.
Oranges are a rich source of vitamin C, that helps in boosting immunity. While basil has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties that strengthen the body during winter.
Strawberries and kiwis contain high amounts of vitamin C, which helps in fighting diseases during winter. This juice is also rich in antioxidants and helps in keeping the immune system healthy.
Rich in various nutrients including vitamins A, B, C, and K, potassium, magnesium, and manganese, this juice has anti-inflammatory properties and can help in boosting immunity during the cold weather.
