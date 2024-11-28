Before You Eat Papaya, Know These 5 Side Effects

While papaya is considered a healthy fruit that is rich in various nutrients, there may be some side effects of consuming it for certain people. Here are 5 side effects of papaya to watch out for:
Some people who are allergic to papaya can experience latex-fruit syndrome which can result in itching and hives, or serious reactions like anaphylaxis.
Papaya contains certain enzymes that help in boosting digestion. However, if they are consumed in excess it may result in diarrhoea, stomach pain, or cramps in people who are sensitive.
Papaya is rich in vitamin K, which helps in clotting the blood. People who are taking blood thinning medicines should avoid consuming papaya as it may interfere with the medication. The enzymes it contains may also interfere with the effectiveness of other medications.
For people with diabetes, papaya may lead to hypoglycemia when consumed in large quantities as it may disturb blood sugar levels.
Due to the high levels of papain, papaya is not suitable for pregnant women and consuming it in large quantities may increase the risk of miscarriage or premature labour.
{{ primary_category.name }}