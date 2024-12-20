8 Signs of Heart Disease You Must Not Ignore

1. Chest Discomfort

Uncomfortable pressure, fullness, squeezing, or pain in the centre of the chest that may come and go.

2. Shortness of Breath

Difficulty breathing or feeling breathless, often accompanying chest discomfort.

3. Fatigue

Persistent tiredness or weakness, especially with exertion or activity.

4. Dizziness or Fainting

Feeling lightheaded, dizzy, or experiencing fainting spells.

5. Irregular Heartbeat

 Heart palpitations, rapid or irregular heartbeats that may be felt in the chest or neck.

6. Swelling

Swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, or abdomen may indicate heart failure.

7. Persistent Cough

A chronic cough, especially if it produces white or pink blood-tinged phlegm, could be a sign of heart failure.

8. Sweating

Excessive sweating, unrelated to physical activity or heat, can be a symptom of heart issues.