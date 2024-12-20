8 Signs of Heart Disease You Must Not Ignore

Uncomfortable pressure, fullness, squeezing, or pain in the centre of the chest that may come and go.
Difficulty breathing or feeling breathless, often accompanying chest discomfort.
Persistent tiredness or weakness, especially with exertion or activity.
Feeling lightheaded, dizzy, or experiencing fainting spells.
Heart palpitations, rapid or irregular heartbeats that may be felt in the chest or neck.
Swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, or abdomen may indicate heart failure.
A chronic cough, especially if it produces white or pink blood-tinged phlegm, could be a sign of heart failure.
Excessive sweating, unrelated to physical activity or heat, can be a symptom of heart issues.
