7 Foods to Control Blood Sugar Levels

Our diet can have a significant impact on our blood sugar levels. Here are 7 foods that help in controlling blood sugar levels:
Broccoli is rich in sulforaphane, a chemical that is produced due to an enzyme reaction when broccoli is chewed or chopped. This compound helps in lowering blood sugar and improves insulin activity.
Consuming nuts can help regulate fasting and postmeal blood sugar levels and can be included in a low-carb diet for people with type 2 diabetes.
Berries are high in antioxidants and various other essential vitamins and minerals that help in improving blood sugar levels. They also help in improving insulin sensitivity.
Fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics, antioxidants, and minerals that help in improving blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity.
Pumpkin and pumpkin seeds have a high antioxidant and fibre content. They help maintain blood sugar levels naturally and are used as a traditional remedy for diabetes in several parts of the world.
Seafoods, especially fatty fish, are loaded with various nutrients including healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help keep the body healthy and maintain blood sugar levels.
Rich in healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, avocados can be added to meals to help improve blood sugar levels and help prevent the risk of chronic diseases.
{{ primary_category.name }}