5 Superfoods for Healthy Vision

Our body needs proper nutrients to maintain healthy bodily functions including vision. Here are 5 superfoods to include in your diet for healthy vision:
Fatty fish like salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma. They also help prevent dry eyes.
Eggs are loaded with zinc and other minerals that keep your eyesight healthy. They also prevent damage from harmful blue light.
Beans and legumes are a good option for people who follow vegan diets. They are low in fat and high in fibre and help in maintaining sharp vision.
Lean meats like chicken, pork, and beef are a good source of zinc, which promotes the absorption of vitamin A and helps in maintaining healthy eyesight.
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are good sources of vitamins C, E, and A, which help reduce the risk of chronic eye diseases.
