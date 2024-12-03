5 Reasons For Adding Broccoli to Your Diet

Broccoli contains various vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre. Here are 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet:
Consuming broccoli may help in controlling blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. It can help in reducing insulin resistance and reduce the blood sugar levels.
Broccoli is rich in bioactive compounds that help in reducing inflammation in various tissues of the body. It also contains kaempferol, which is a flavonoid that has anti-inflammatory properties.
Broccoli is loaded with fibre and antioxidants that support healthy bowel movements and help in maintaining a healthy digestive system. They also help in promoting healthy gut bacteria.
Brocolli may help in reducing the bad cholesterol levels in the body and also aid in increasing good cholesterol. It is also rich in antioxidants and helps in reducing the risk of heart attacks.
Broccoli may help protect against cell damage and may reduce the risk of various types of cancers, including gastric, kidney, prostate, breast, colorectal, and bladder.
