Top 10 Best Food Cities in the World, Mumbai Ranks…
Source: TasteAtlas
TasteAtlas Awards 2024-25 has released its list of rankings across various categories. Here are the top 10 best food cities in the world:
The third largest city in Italy, Naples ranked as the best food city in the world. According to TasteAtlas, some must-try delicacies here include Pizza Margherita, Sfogliatella, and Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.
Milan, the largest city in Italy by urban population, ranks second on the list. The must-try list here includes Risotto alla Milanese, Cotoletta alla Milanese, and Ossobuco alla Milanese.
According to the list, the third-best food city is Bologna. Some famous dishes include Tagliatelle al ragù alla Bolognese, Tortellini in brodo, and Cotoletta alla Bolognese.
Florence, capital of Italy’s Tuscany region, ranks fourth on the list. Bistecca alla Fiorentina, Ribollita, and Pappardelle al cinghiale are some popular dishes from this city.
The financial hub of India, Mumbai, ranks fifth on the list. Some dishes to try in this city are Bhelpuri, Pav bhaji, Vada pav, Modak, and Ragda pattice.
The capital city of Italy ranks sixth on the list. The metropolitan is famous for dishes including Carbonara, Cacio e pepe, Tiramisù, and Pasta alla gricia.
The City of Love, Paris, is the seventh best food city according to the ranking. Some famous delicacies to try here are Foie gras, Steak tartare, Escargot, and Confit de canard.
Austria’s capital and most populous city, Vienna is the eighth on the list. Its popular foods include Wiener Schnitzel, Tafelspitz, Apfelstrudel, and Zwiebelrostbraten.
The northern Italian city of Turin ranks ninth as per the TasteAtlas Awards 2024-25. Its must-try dishes are Vitello tonnato, Agnolotti, Gianduiotto, and Panna cotta.
Osaka, the commercial centre of Japan, is known for its nightlife and architecture. Its famous delicacies include Shabu-shabu, Osaka-Style Okonomiyaki, Kushiage, and Takoyaki.
