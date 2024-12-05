Simple Ways to Tell if Your Eggs Have Gone Bad

If you can’t remember how old the eggs in your refrigerator are or can’t determine whether they are fit to eat, here are some simple ways you should know to tell bad eggs apart from good ones:
Check the labels on the packaging of your eggs. If your eggs are within 20-30 days of the packaging date or the expiration date written on the package, they are most likely fresh. If they are older than that you should check it by following methods.
If you are doubtful whether your eggs have gone bad, simply crack the egg in a bowl and smell it. If it has a bad, off smell, it is most likely unfit to consume.
The shell of an egg should not be cracked, powdery, or slimy. If it appears okay, crack it in a bowl and look for any unusual colour, as it indicates the presence of bacteria. The whites and yolks of the egg should not be runny.
Gently place the egg in a bowl filled with water. If the egg sinks, it is fresh. However, if it floats or tilts upwards, it is old. However, it may not always tell whether an egg is bad or good.
