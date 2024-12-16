How to Make Cheese-Stuffed Bell Peppers in 6 Steps
Stuffed Bell Peppers are super easy to make and they make for a wholesome side dish with a bowl of soup for a cosy dinner meal idea. Here are six easy steps to follow:
Start with semi-cooking the bell peppers to make them soft and easy to fill.
Depending on whether you want to make a vegetarian dish or a non-vegetarian dish, your filling will differ. For veg option, just put some herbs, mashed potato, finely chopped onion, finely chopped tomato.
You will need a simple mix of Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
For the non veg option, use sausages or ground meat that you will have to sautee before using.
Bake this for 20 minutes.
When half-baked, put some cheese on top and bake it till the cheese melts. These stuffed bell peppers would be great with a simple salad or some crusty garlic bread.
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }} and {{ contributors.1.name }}