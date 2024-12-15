How To Make Beetroot Idli in 4 Steps
Ingredients: Beetroot, rice, urad dal (black gram), salt and oil.
Step 1: In separate bowls, soak rice and dal for at least 8-9 hours. After they are soaked, mix them, and make a thick paste.
Step 2: Wash and chop the beetroot and make a fine paste.
Step 3: Add beetroot paste to the rice and dal paste and mix it well. Add salt and oil to this step.
Step 4: Take out the idli mould and grease the plates before pouring the beetroot batter into it. Let the idlis cook for 15-20 minutes.
Note: Either serve the idlis with coconut dip or you can also saute them in ghee.
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next