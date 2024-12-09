December 2024: Events You Should Not Miss If You’re In Mumbai

Step into a wonderland where Rudra's magic and Abhimanyu’s alien powers come to life in Nick x Courtyard by Marriott. Kids can feast on some alien-inspired delicacies and a spectacular magic show, filled with mind-blowing tricks and enchanting surprises. Date: 15th December
Based on Man Booker Prize award winning book by Yann Martel, ‘Life of Pi’ makes its debut in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Date: 5th December - 22nd December. Venue: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
This event promises a fantastical journey into the magic of the holiday season. World of Christmas brings together a curated collection of decor, shopping, food, and live entertainment, all inspired by Europe’s iconic Christmas markets. Date: 13th December - 25th December. Venue: South Sky, Jio World Drive
There were other attractions too like Peppa Pig live and KidzWorld Expo that happened in the first week of December.
