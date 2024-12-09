December 2024: Events You Should Not Miss If You’re In Mumbai

As the year draws to a close, December in Mumbai promises a festive lineup of events that cater to all tastes and ages. Here’s a curated list of fun-filled happenings for kids in Mumbai.

Rudra and Abhimanyu Themed Brunch

Step into a wonderland where Rudra's magic and Abhimanyu’s alien powers come to life in Nick x Courtyard by Marriott. Kids can feast on some alien-inspired delicacies and a spectacular magic show, filled with mind-blowing tricks and enchanting surprises. Date: 15th December

Life of Pi

Based on Man Booker Prize award winning book by Yann Martel, ‘Life of Pi’ makes its debut in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Date: 5th December - 22nd December. Venue: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

World of Christmas

This event promises a fantastical journey into the magic of the holiday season. World of Christmas brings together a curated collection of decor, shopping, food, and live entertainment, all inspired by Europe’s iconic Christmas markets. Date: 13th December - 25th December. Venue: South Sky, Jio World Drive

Other Attractions

There were other attractions too like Peppa Pig live and KidzWorld Expo that happened in the first week of December. 