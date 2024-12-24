Christmas 2024: Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

Christmas marks the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ, who is considered the messiah and saviour of mankind as per many Old Testament prophecies. Here are some Christmas quotes to share with your loved ones:
“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” – Hamilton Wright Mabie
“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” – Calvin Coolidge
“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood.” – Richard Paul Evans
“Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” – Eric Severeid
“Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” – Margaret Thatcher
