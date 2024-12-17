5 Memorable Quotes by Henry David Thoreau on Nature and Simplicity

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
“Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself.”
“As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler; solitude will not be solitude, poverty will not be poverty, nor weakness weakness.”
“Money is not required to buy one necessity of the soul.”
“Do not trouble yourself much to get new things, whether clothes or friends... Sell your clothes and keep your thoughts.”
“Simplicity is the law of nature for men as well as for flowers.”
{{ primary_category.name }}