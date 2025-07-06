How To Make South Indian Style Coconut Milk Rice Recipe

Jul 06, 2025, 23:56 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Ingredients

 Basmati rice, coconut milk, water, onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, cloves, cardamom pod, cinnamon stick, cumin seeds, oil and salt.

Step 1

 Wash and soak rice for 15–20 minutes. 

Step 2

Take a pressure cooker, add heat oil, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, salt and cloves. Saute it on low flame.

Step 3

Add onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, drained rice, coconut milk and water. 

Step 4

Close the lid and cook on medium heat until you hear 1 whistle, then turn off the heat and wait for 10 minutes before serving the rice. 

Garnish the rice with coriander leaves and serve. 

VIEW ALL

6 Captains to Score Triple Hundreds in Tests

How To Make Chocolate Almond Fudge At Home

Captains to Hit Most Runs in T20 Cricket

Meet the World's top 10 richest person of 2025