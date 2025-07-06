How To Make South Indian Style Coconut Milk Rice Recipe

Basmati rice, coconut milk, water, onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, cloves, cardamom pod, cinnamon stick, cumin seeds, oil and salt.
Wash and soak rice for 15–20 minutes.
Take a pressure cooker, add heat oil, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, salt and cloves. Saute it on low flame.
Add onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, drained rice, coconut milk and water.
Close the lid and cook on medium heat until you hear 1 whistle, then turn off the heat and wait for 10 minutes before serving the rice.