How To Make Coffee Chia Pudding in 4 Steps

1/2 tablespoon of chia seeds, 1 cup milk of your choice, 2 tablespoons instant coffee powder, 2 tablespoons honey and cocoa powder. Whipped cream (optional)
Take a bowl, combine chia seeds with milk. Whisk well and refrigerate for 2-3 hours or overnight.
In a separate bowl, mix coffee powder with a little milk until dissolved.
Once the chia seeds have absorbed the milk, mix them with the coffee mixture.
Refrigerate the mixture for 1 or 2 hours. Top with whipped cream or cocoa powder and serve chilled.