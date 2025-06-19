How To Make Coffee Chia Pudding in 4 Steps

Jun 19, 2025, 22:36 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Ingredients

1/2 tablespoon of chia seeds, 1 cup milk of your choice, 2 tablespoons instant coffee powder, 2 tablespoons honey and cocoa powder. Whipped cream (optional)

Step 1

 Take a bowl, combine chia seeds with milk. Whisk well and refrigerate for 2-3 hours or overnight.

Step 2

In a separate bowl, mix coffee powder with a little milk until dissolved.

Step 3

Once the chia seeds have absorbed the milk, mix them with the coffee mixture.

Step 4

Refrigerate the mixture for 1 or 2 hours. Top with whipped cream or cocoa powder and serve chilled.