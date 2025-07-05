How To Make Cheese Kebabs At Home.

Paneer (cottage cheese), processed cheese, boiled potato, onion, chilies, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic, garam masala, salt and oil.
For the mixture, take a large bowl and combine paneer, processed cheese, mashed potato onion, chilies, coriander, and ginger-garlic paste, garam masala and regular spices.
Combine everything well and keep the dough on a side.
Time to shape the kebabs, grease your palms with little oil and take small portions of the mixture and shape them as per your choice.
In a non-stick pan, heat 2–3 tablespoons of oil over a medium heat.
Shallow fry the kebabs until golden brown. Serve Kebabs hot with mint chutney and ketchup