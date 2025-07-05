Source: Freepik

How To Make Cheese Kebabs At Home.

Jul 05, 2025, 21:58 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Source: AI generated

Ingredients

Paneer (cottage cheese), processed cheese, boiled potato, onion, chilies, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic, garam masala, salt and oil.

Step 1

 For the mixture, take a large bowl and combine paneer, processed cheese, mashed potato onion, chilies, coriander, and ginger-garlic paste, garam masala and regular spices. 

Step 2

Combine everything well and keep the dough on a side. 

Step 3

Time to shape the kebabs, grease your palms with little oil and take small portions of the mixture and shape them as per your choice. 

Step 4

In a non-stick pan, heat 2–3 tablespoons of oil over a medium heat.

Step 5

Shallow fry the kebabs until golden brown. Serve Kebabs hot with mint chutney and ketchup

VIEW ALL

How To Make Easy Cheese Garlic Toast

Indian Players Playing County Cricket in 2025

Players with fastest centuries against India in Tests

England batters with fastest 100s in Test