How To Make Beetroot Juice At Home
May 22, 2025, 20:15 IST
Pragati Awasthi
In the scorching heat of summer, beetroot juice is the best alternative to the sugar drinks. Check out the easy recipie of the juice here:
Ingredients: 2-3 beetroot, ginger ,1/2 lemon, juiced (optional) amd water.
Step 1: Take fresh beetroots, wash, peel and chop them into small pieces.
Step 2: Blend beetroot pieces, ginger and lemon juice. You can also use juicer here.
Step 3: Strain the juice to remove pulp.
Step 4: Serve immediately and enjoy!
Tips: You can also add mint leaves in the juice.