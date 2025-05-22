How To Make Beetroot Juice At Home

May 22, 2025, 20:15 IST

Pragati Awasthi

In the scorching heat of summer, beetroot juice is the best alternative to the sugar drinks. Check out the easy recipie of the juice here: 

Ingredients: 2-3 beetroot, ginger ,1/2 lemon, juiced (optional) amd water. 

Step 1: Take fresh beetroots,  wash, peel and chop them into small pieces.

Step 2: Blend beetroot pieces, ginger and lemon juice. You can also use juicer here. 

Step 3: Strain the juice to remove pulp.

Step 4: Serve immediately and enjoy!

Tips: You can also add mint leaves in the juice. 