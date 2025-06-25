How much does SpaceX’s reusable Dragon spacecraft cost?

SpaceX Dragon is a spacecraft made by SpaceX for carrying astronauts and cargo to space. It flies to the International Space Station and returns safely to Earth, making space travel more regular and reliable.

How Much Does Dragon Cost?

The cost to build one Dragon spacecraft is around $200 million (around ₹1,670 crore). This price covers advanced technology, safety systems, and the ability to be reused for several missions.

Launch Costs with Falcon 9

Dragon’s Reusability Saves Money

Dragon is designed to be reused. After each mission, it can be repaired and launched again. This reduces the cost of future flights and makes it easier to send people and supplies to space.

What Can Dragon Carry?

Dragon can carry up to seven astronauts or over 6,000 kilogrammes of cargo. It is used for NASA missions, private astronaut flights. 

Safety and Technology Features

Dragon has strong heat shields, emergency escape systems, and touchscreen controls. These features keep astronauts safe during launch, flight, and landing.

Why Dragon Matters

SpaceX Dragon has made space travel cheaper and more common. Its cost-saving design, reusability, and safety features are helping more people and countries explore space.

