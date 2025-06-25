How much does SpaceX’s reusable Dragon spacecraft cost?

The cost to build one Dragon spacecraft is around $200 million (around ₹1,670 crore). This price covers advanced technology, safety systems, and the ability to be reused for several missions.
Dragon is designed to be reused. After each mission, it can be repaired and launched again. This reduces the cost of future flights and makes it easier to send people and supplies to space.
Dragon can carry up to seven astronauts or over 6,000 kilogrammes of cargo. It is used for NASA missions, private astronaut flights.
Dragon has strong heat shields, emergency escape systems, and touchscreen controls. These features keep astronauts safe during launch, flight, and landing.
SpaceX Dragon has made space travel cheaper and more common. Its cost-saving design, reusability, and safety features are helping more people and countries explore space.
