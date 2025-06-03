Harry Potter: Hermione Granger's Best Quotes
Jun 03, 2025, 20:23 IST
Pragati Awasthi
''I mean, it's sort of exciting isn't it? Breaking the rules.''
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
''Fear of a name only increases fear of the thing itself.''
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
"Books and cleverness. There are more important things — Friendship And Bravery!"
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
''Twitchy Little Ferret, Aren't You, Malfoy?
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
''Actually I’m highly logical which allows me to look past extraneous detail and perceive clearly that which others overlook.”
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
“Next time there’s a ball, ask me before someone else does, and not as a last resort!”
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire