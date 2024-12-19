Christmas Special Chocolate Cupcake Recipe

In a bowl, add 1/4 cup butter, 2 cups confectioners’ sugar, 1 cup sweetened condensed milk and 2 cups flaked coconut.
In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 cup and 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp baking soda and 1 pinch salt.
Add 1 egg, 3 tbsp milk, 2 tbsp vegetable oil and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. Whisk until incorporated well.
In 1/4 cup hot water, add 1 tbsp instant coffee and add it to the mixture. Pour the batter into 6 muffin cups until 3/4th full.
Bake the cupcakes for about 15-20 minutes. Let them cool, then serve! You can also decorate them.
