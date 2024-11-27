Thanksgiving Pecan Pie Recipe in 5 Steps

Line a 9-inch pie pan with a pie crust and keep it aside.
In a large bowl, whisk 1 cup granulated sugar, 3 tablespoon light brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup light corn syrup, and 1/3 cup melted salted butter. Whisk in 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and 3 large eggs.
Stir in 1 and 1/2 cup pecan halves and pour the pie mixture into the crust and bake at 425 F for about 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350 F.
When the pie is halfway done, cover it with greased aluminium foil and continue baking.
Once cooked, let it cool then slice and serve!
