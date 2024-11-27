Thanksgiving Pecan Pie Recipe in 5 Steps

Step 1

Line a 9-inch pie pan with a pie crust and keep it aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk 1 cup granulated sugar, 3 tablespoon light brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup light corn syrup, and 1/3 cup melted salted butter. Whisk in 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and 3 large eggs.

Step 3

Stir in 1 and 1/2 cup pecan halves and pour the pie mixture into the crust and bake at 425 F for about 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350 F.

Step 4

When the pie is halfway done, cover it with greased aluminium foil and continue baking.

Step 5

Once cooked, let it cool then slice and serve!