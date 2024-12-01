Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Delicious Bhakarwadi Chaat

In a mixing bowl, break bhakarwadi into small pieces and add finely chopped onion, green chillies, tomato, cucumber, and boiled potato.
Toss in chilli powder and chaat masala, then mix everything.
Pour lemon juice and honey over the mixture, and then sprinkle puffed rice for crunch.
Stir in a quarter cup of sev and chopped coriander leaves for extra flavour and texture.
Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the remaining sev and coriander, and enjoy immediately for the best taste.
{{ primary_category.name }}