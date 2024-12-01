Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Delicious Bhakarwadi Chaat

Prepare Base

In a mixing bowl, break bhakarwadi into small pieces and add finely chopped onion, green chillies, tomato, cucumber, and boiled potato.

Spice It Up

Toss in chilli powder and chaat masala, then mix everything.

Add Sweet & Tangy Flavours

Pour lemon juice and honey over the mixture, and then sprinkle puffed rice for crunch.

Finish with Sev & Coriander

Stir in a quarter cup of sev and chopped coriander leaves for extra flavour and texture.

Serve

Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the remaining sev and coriander, and enjoy immediately for the best taste.